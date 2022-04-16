Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Hold

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of SIOX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

