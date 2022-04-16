Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($211.96) to €185.00 ($201.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($233.70) to €207.00 ($225.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($163.04) to €175.00 ($190.22) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.57) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.