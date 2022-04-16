A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Price Target Cut to 21,741.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16,206.67.

AMKBY opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

