Berenberg Bank Increases Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Price Target to GBX 51

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 51 ($0.66) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

LON SVML opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £166.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67. Sovereign Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.70).

