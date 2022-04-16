Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €20.00 ($21.74).

ATASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.33) to €18.90 ($20.54) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

