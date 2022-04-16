StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $52.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

