RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RICK. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $603.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

