ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,850

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.43) in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,824.50.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

