Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Buy

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.66.

Amerigo Resources ( OTCMKTS:ARREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 19.96%. Analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

