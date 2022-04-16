SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

