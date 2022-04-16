Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

