Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $6.31.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%.
About Global Cord Blood (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
