Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

