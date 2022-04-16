Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.00 to $0.93 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 million, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

