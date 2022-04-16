Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the third quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter worth $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

