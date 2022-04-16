StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $198.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Colfax has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Colfax ( NYSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Colfax had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Brady Shirley sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $140,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $58,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,192,906. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

