Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.43% from the stock’s previous close.

WG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.52) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 300 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 303.33 ($3.95).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 184.95 ($2.41) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.70 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293 ($3.82).

In related news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,732 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £6,420.20 ($8,366.17). Insiders have bought 6,562 shares of company stock worth $1,312,771 in the last ninety days.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

