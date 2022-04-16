J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.74).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 233.60 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 342 ($4.46). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 278.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

