ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $8.20 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

