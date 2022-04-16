Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

