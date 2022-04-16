Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.23. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Envela by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Envela by 4.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Envela during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

