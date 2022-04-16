Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ASGOF opened at 1.76 on Thursday. Asante Gold has a 1-year low of 0.19 and a 1-year high of 1.80.
Asante Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
