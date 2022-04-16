Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Price Target Increased to €95.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aurubis from €78.00 ($84.78) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

