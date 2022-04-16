Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 2,900

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,850 ($50.17) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,824.50.

ASOMY stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. ASOS has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $74.68.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

