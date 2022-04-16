ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITV. Barclays cut shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 77.02 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other ITV news, insider Anna Manz purchased 12,226 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($12,904.69). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,029 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,357.66). Insiders purchased 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023 over the last three months.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.