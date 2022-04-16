Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close.

HIK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.69).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 2,070 ($26.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,014.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,167.43. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,767 ($23.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.22).

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,193.90). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.91), for a total value of £546,660.24 ($712,353.71).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.