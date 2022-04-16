InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IHG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.28) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.28) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.10) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,635 ($73.43).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,192 ($67.66) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,300 ($56.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,376 ($70.05). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,050.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,915. The company has a market cap of £9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

