Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Hays alerts:

HAS stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Thursday. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.37.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,487.10).

About Hays (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.