Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

LON GOOD opened at GBX 255 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £42.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.75. Good Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 206 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 398 ($5.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 277.57.

In other Good Energy Group news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.39), for a total value of £52,000 ($67,761.27).

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

