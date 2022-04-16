Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,462.50

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,462.50 ($19.06) and last traded at GBX 1,639 ($21.36), with a volume of 530263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,604 ($20.90).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($32.30).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,763.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,881.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.97.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

