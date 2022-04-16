Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50. The company traded as high as C$14.42 and last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 259967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.12.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,511.65. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$76,311.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,952,839.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $195,500 and have sold 58,122 shares worth $596,074.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.58.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0114388 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

