Man Group (LON:EMG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 301 ($3.92) target price on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EMG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.30 ($3.16).

Shares of EMG opened at GBX 238 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,770.13).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

