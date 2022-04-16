i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.30

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.38), with a volume of 10175218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.40 ($0.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.36) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £326.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

i3 Energy Company Profile (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

