D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Sets New 1-Year Low at $230.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 235.26 ($3.07), with a volume of 41761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.09).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 311.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.48 million and a P/E ratio of 27.38.

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,010.95).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

