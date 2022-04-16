D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Sets New 1-Year Low at $230.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 235.26 ($3.07), with a volume of 41761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($3.09).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 311.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.48 million and a P/E ratio of 27.38.
D4t4 Solutions Company Profile (LON:D4T4)
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
