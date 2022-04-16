Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.39

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 95107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Company Profile (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.