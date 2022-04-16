Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.39

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 95107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76.
Orla Mining Company Profile (TSE:OLA)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.