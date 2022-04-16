Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,260.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,260 ($29.45) and last traded at GBX 2,135 ($27.82), with a volume of 185596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($27.37).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,937.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,473.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £366.44 million and a PE ratio of -253.93.

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Tobin bought 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.59) per share, with a total value of £14,998.50 ($19,544.57). Also, insider Brad Clarke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,722 ($22.44), for a total transaction of £344,400 ($448,788.12). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,150.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.