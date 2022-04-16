Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from £132.60 ($172.79) to GBX 9,960 ($129.79) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($169.40) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($166.80) to £125 ($162.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($191.56) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £125.75 ($163.86).

FERG stock opened at £100.20 ($130.57) on Thursday. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 9,056 ($118.01) and a one year high of £136.40 ($177.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of £107.82 and a 200-day moving average of £113.96.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

