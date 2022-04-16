Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $525.00

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 525 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.65), with a volume of 163795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.73) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £484.10 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 449.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 440.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

