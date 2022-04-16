Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $199.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.59), with a volume of 1469035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £939.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.24.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

