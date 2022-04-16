Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $199.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHEDGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.59), with a volume of 1469035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £939.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.24.

About Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

