NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.40

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.41 ($1.36), with a volume of 8030134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of NextEnergy Solar in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £612.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. NextEnergy Solar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

About NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

