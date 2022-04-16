Luceco (LON:LUCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $178.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.50), with a volume of 117702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.80 ($2.45).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 229.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £308.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.16.

Get Luceco alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Luceco’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Luceco news, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £13,020 ($16,966.38). Also, insider John Hornby sold 2,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.91), for a total transaction of £8,850,000 ($11,532,447.22).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.