Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 12.5% Higher

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMSGet Rating) traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 116,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 385,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

