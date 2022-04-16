Anglo American (LON:AAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4,170.50

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,170.50 ($54.35) and last traded at GBX 4,144.50 ($54.01), with a volume of 166539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,148 ($54.05).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.05) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,690 ($48.08).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,823.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £55.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.07), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,120,287.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

