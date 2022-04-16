Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Shares Up 38.1%

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating) shares shot up 38.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 102,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 17,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$15.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

