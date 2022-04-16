Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.20

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.20 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 139.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 378134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.80 ($1.81).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

