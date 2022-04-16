BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $791.85

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 791.85 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 789 ($10.28), with a volume of 478747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($9.97).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 732.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 629.66. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.