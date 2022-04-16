Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $880.50

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 880.50 ($11.47) and last traded at GBX 885.30 ($11.54), with a volume of 44426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 888.50 ($11.58).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.29) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.16) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.33) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.64) to GBX 1,100 ($14.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,395.88 ($18.19).

The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 981.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,084.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 1,081 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £9,934.39 ($12,945.52). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock worth $1,023,469.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

