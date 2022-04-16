Truist Financial Weighs in on Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.28.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $4.84. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%.

RCUS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of RCUS opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,656,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 739,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

