Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) shares rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 114,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 60,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

