3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Sets New 52-Week High at $366.50

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 366.50 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.76), with a volume of 1790258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.73).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 340.52. The company has a quick ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 19.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

