PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.24

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.24 and last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 18156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.29.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.8514563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.